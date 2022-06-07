Locals wind up inter-town pennants with win in Condobolin

Forbes finished the inter-club lawn bowls pennants on a high after a visit to Condobolin last Sunday winning the five game series 3-2 to finished up a total of 103 shots to 98.
Just surviving to post Forbes' first win came with the Robert Bailey skipped four of Sid Morris, Grant Lambert and Bruce Williams winning 17-13 over the scheduled 21 ends.
Nothing separated the two teams with the score 8-all after 11 ends then 9-all after 13 prior to the host club in front 13-10 after 17.
Under encouragement from skip 'Bert' the Forbes boys lifted to win the last four ends 7-0.
The Forbes four of Don Craft, Denny Byrnes, Robert Dukes for skip Greg Gunn had a 28-22 win after a sluggish start being behind 12-6 after six ends.
Twelve shots on the next four ends had Forbes in front 18-12, a lead they never let go with both sides sharing honours in the run to the judge.
Best result for Forbes came with the Christian West lead combination of Bob Grant, Al Phillips and Laurie Crouch winning 22-17 and again a close encounter for most of the journey.
After 10 ends Forbes held a narrow lead 10-7 prior to it being 16-all after 17 then 17-all with two ends remaining.
History has it Forbes scored a single before a four on the last end.
Falling short were Brett Davenport, Jeff Nicholson, Lyall Strudwick and skip Lindsay Willding 20-23 in another close encounter early with the score 11-all after 11 ends before it was 17-all after 15.
Both combinations had their chances late with the host club taking honours 6-3 over the final six ends.
Forbes club team captain and skip Scott Andrews and his combination of Cliff Nelson, Shayne Staines and Shane Bolam went down 23-16.
As with the other games they were in with a chance early only trailing 5-6 after six ends.
The home team got a jump on skip 'Scooter' to lead 12-5 after nine prior to it being 12-all after 13.
Condobolin held all the aces on the run home with a score of 11-4 over the last eight ends.
Sunday was the final round of the highly successful inter-club pennants with all clubs indicating their intention to be part of the competition next year as a lead-up to the zone pennants.
Two more elimination rounds of the Minor Triples were played last weekend with Ray Dunstan, Allan Hilder and Shane Bolam edging out David Williams, Fred Vogelsang and Don Craft 17-12 over the scheduled 21 ends.
The Bolam three won the first end and were never headed to lead 10-3 after 10 but were given a shake late only leading 15-12 prior to the last two ends.
The combination rated by many as the trio to beat, John Baass, Grant Lambert and Paul Baker were 29-16 winners over Laurie Spackman, Kerry Dunstan and Paul Doust. Ends six to 10 went a long way to deciding the outcome.
The Doust three would have been happy with their start leading 7-2 after five end. However, disaster struck.
They lost the next five ends 16-0 to be down 18-7. A result they never recovered from to be closest at 13-20 after 15.
