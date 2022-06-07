Forbes Advocate

Locals wind up inter-town pennants with win in Condobolin

Updated June 7 2022 - 8:37am, first published 12:39am
Locals wind up inter-town pennants with win in Condobolin

Forbes finished the inter-club lawn bowls pennants on a high after a visit to Condobolin last Sunday winning the five game series 3-2 to finished up a total of 103 shots to 98.

