Magpies prepared for long weekend clash of rugby league rivals

Game on, Parkes.
Regional rugby league has a new-look competition this year but the annual long weekend contest we love is on this Sunday - and Forbes is ready.
First grade captain Nick Greenhalgh says the Magpies have had this fixture circled in the calendar, and they're building toward it.
Parkes Spacemen had a slow start to the season, but it looks like they're doing the same with a couple of significant wins in the past two weeks.
The message to fans is, be there.
Greenhalgh acknowledges Forbes' first grade has been up and down in the past couple of rounds with a loss to CYMS, a win over Wellington, and a draw with Nyngan.
"We are still building, we're still working on our combinations, but I know the boys are pretty excited for this weekend," he said.
"Parkes is also coming into some form, so they're building for the game as well, and we're really looking forward to the challenge."
Forbes coach Cameron Greenhalgh says the side sat down for a pretty lengthy chat after Sunday's 16-16 draw with Nyngan in Tigers' territory.
"We had the wind in the first half and we didn't use it to our best advantage," he said.
"We just bombed a couple of early tries and didn't have enough respect for the footy."
Forbes staged a comeback in the second half bagging three tries, and a field goal that could have made all the difference bounced off the post.
But they'll be knuckling down at this week's training sessions with every intention of doing better this weekend.
"Parkes has their new style of footy that they've spoken about, we need to concentrate on what we have go to do right," coach Greenhalgh said.
"We'll play physical footy.
"We pride ourselves on our on line defence and they'll have to be really good to crack us."
The call is out to the Magpies faithful to fill Magpie hill and support our sides all day.
"Sometimes if feels like a home game over there, we have great supporters," Nick Greenhalgh said.
"Everyone should get over there - and hopefully cheer us home for the win."
Stake out your spot early, there should be great footy all day.
"The Parkes girls have always been strong so that will be a test for our girls, but the more our girls are playing the better they get," Cameron Greenhalgh said.
"Our 18s had a loss (against Nyngan) so they'll be looking to bounce back and I think they will.
"Our reserves are starting to play some pretty good footy, with some players who have had some time in first grade strengthening them."
At time of writing the forecast is for a top of 12 degrees Sunday, so rug up!
The Magpies are also planning a big weekend in the lead up to July 30 when they have return honours and host the Parkes Spacemen.
The club is organising a "Back to the nest" reunion for players, supporters, volunteers that have been part of the club across the years.
Celebrations kick off Friday with a social gathering, there'll be a VIP marquee for the contest between the two towns on Saturday, and on Sunday they're off to the Forbes Cup. Save the date!
