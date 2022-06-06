Forbes Advocate

Funding boost for NSW Ambulance Service

June 6 2022 - 2:11am
The NSW Ambulance Service will be receiving a boost with the announcement on Monday morning that the State Government will be giving them a $1.76 billion boost.

