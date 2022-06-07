Forbes Advocate

Simpson wins gold with Australian Gliders

Updated June 7 2022 - 11:42am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOLD MEDAL: The Gliders and Red Bend Catholic College student Victoria Simpson from Parkes won gold at the IWBF Asia Oceania Championships. Picture: SUPPLIED

At just 16, Victoria Simpson has won gold with Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.