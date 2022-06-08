Forbes Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Miss Ezmae prepared for world's richest distance race

BM
By Brendan McCool
June 8 2022 - 12:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE CHASE: Raymond Smith with Miss Ezmae. Picture: Previously supplied

Forbes will be well represented in the world's richest greyhound race this Saturday by Miss Ezmae.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.