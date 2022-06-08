Croquet newcomer finds success on courts

We had 25 players for Aussie Croquet on an overcast day on Saturday, June 4.
We had two guests for the day, Cathy Coles and Robert Kimble.
There were two winners of three games, Kevin Rubie and Barry White.
Big winners
Close games
On Tuesday June 7 we had 34 players for Golf Croquet on semi pleasant winter's morning.
There were five players that won three games: new player May Jones, Elvy Quirk, Mal Smith, Tony Thomson and Bill Scott.
Big winners were:
Close games were between:
