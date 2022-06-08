Forbes Advocate

Croquet newcomer finds success on courts

By Pegging Out
June 8 2022 - 11:00pm
Forbes Croquet Club members Neil Gilmore, Mal Smith, John Cole and Merv Langfield on a sunnier day on the courts.

Saturday Aussie Croquet

We had 25 players for Aussie Croquet on an overcast day on Saturday, June 4.

