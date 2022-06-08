Netballers bound for State titles this long weekend

The Forbes Netball Association will be represented at the Netball NSW Hart Senior State Titles over the June long weekend.
The 17U team will compete in Camden, in Division 3 after being elevated from Division 4 in 2021, in the same age group.
The team is Lily Boyd, Piper Hanrahan, Kaylar Emery, Laura Scott, Hannah Stanmore, Eb Colvin, Jane Davis, Hannah Williams, Sienna Marchant, Kiesha Rusten.
Coach Robyn Kenny, Manager Lynda Scott, Primary Carer Jacqui Stanmore, umpire Libby Dallimore.
The team will play seven games on Saturday, and six games each on Sunday and Monday, in what will be a COVID safe environment.
Division 1 and 2 of all age groups of the State Titles will be played at Campbelltown, and divisions 3 and 4 will be played at Camden.
This year, NNSW will be making history, by the introduction of all male divisions. The male divisions will be played at Campbelltown in the open and 18U divisions.
The Forbes girls have been training consistently since January, where they competed in the Regional League competition, with some of the Forbes senior players.
This team was runner-up in the Division 2 Regional League, and it was a great starting block for the girls improvement.
They team has continued to improve over the time together, where they are now a great team of competitive players.
The 17s have recently competed in regional carnivals in Young, Forbes, Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo to give the team match practice together in the same conditions as they will experience over the three days of State Titles.
A great deal of preparation has gone into the team to enable them to play to their best ability over the long weekend.
Thank you to all the parents who have helped in any way, and to Manager Lynda Scott for all her organisation.
Thank you also to our two umpires who have followed the team around the region, Libby Dallimore and Karen Hargraves, as without umpires there would be no games.
These two umpires set high standards of themselves, and the girls have benefited from their knowledge, experience and skills.
The girls have a wonderful team culture, where they support each other both on and off the court, enjoying each other's company, and playing great netball together.
Opposition umpires often comment about the great team attitude of the girls, and no praise can be higher than coming from your opposition.
They girls are a pleasure to coach and be a part of, and all of the FNA committee and members wish them good luck this weekend.
