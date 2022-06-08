Forbes Advocate

Netballers bound for State titles this long weekend

By Robyn Kenny
June 8 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STATE TITLES: Forbes' representative 17s will spend their long weekend competing. Picture: FORBES NETBALL

The Forbes Netball Association will be represented at the Netball NSW Hart Senior State Titles over the June long weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.