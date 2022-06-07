From the mayor's desk: good news from Country Mayors' Rural Health Forum

I'm so excited to report good news has come after the Country Mayors' Rural Health Forum in Sydney which I attended last month. The NSW Government has finally announced a much needed multi-billion dollar investment to hire 10,000 doctors, nurses, midwives, allied health professionals and non-clinical staff over the next four years.
The forum was well attended and I was pleased to speak with the Hon Minister Bronnie Taylor MLC, Minister for Regional Health and Minister for Mental Health, and Shadow Minister for Health and Mental Health Mr Ryan Park, as well as CEO of the Rural Doctors Network Mr Richard Colbran, and National Rural Health Commissioner of Australia Adjunct Professor Ruth Stewart.
Advertisement
It was very refreshing to hear both Minister Taylor and Shadow Minister Ryan confirm what we have always known - that it is of the utmost importance that the consideration and debate around Regional and Rural Health should be approached on a bipartisan basis and must be brought before parliament as early as possible.
The Health Outcomes and Access to Health and Hospital Services in Rural, Regional and Remote NSW inquiry, which was tabled in parliament, found what everybody in regional and rural NSW already knows, that health and hospital services in country NSW are well below standard when compared to the service levels experienced by those residing in metropolitan areas.
I, along with my colleagues in the Country Mayors Association of NSW, will be doing everything I can to ensure that all 44 recommendations of the Inquiry are adopted by Parliament.
This is our opportunity to redress the deficiencies in regional and rural health delivery. I will not let our community down.
I'd also like to welcome everyone to Forbes next week for the Forbes Eisteddfod, it is so exciting to have all the very talented competitors back and using our beautiful refurbished Town Hall.
If you're in the mood for some amazing entertainment, don't leave it too long to purchase your tickets for Frost & Fire - coming up next weekend on Saturday the 18th of June. Better yet, why not use your Discover NSW Vouchers before they expire at the end of the month!
Forbes Shire Council wishes you a safe and enjoyable long weekend and encourages you to all be mindful of double demerits and also keep your pets safe as we have been notified of plans for private firework displays on both Friday and Saturday night. See the tips on our facebook page to keep your pets safe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.