From the mayor's desk: good news from Country Mayors' Rural Health Forum

By Phyllis Miller Oam
Updated June 7 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 11:12pm
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM.

I'm so excited to report good news has come after the Country Mayors' Rural Health Forum in Sydney which I attended last month. The NSW Government has finally announced a much needed multi-billion dollar investment to hire 10,000 doctors, nurses, midwives, allied health professionals and non-clinical staff over the next four years.

