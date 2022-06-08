Strong wins as winter arrives

Winter has arrived and it delivered the Orange/Forbes under 12's and 14's strong wins over Bathurst Bushrangers at George Park Bathurst on Sunday despite both teams being under strength.
The first Sunday of winter produced an opening quarter full of tough, miserable footy as the players struggled to come to terms with the extreme conditions.
Advertisement
It took a moment of class from Orange/Forbes to get the ball rolling early in the first quarter.
The Swamp Tigers sneaked a goal to put Orange/Forbes on the board and scored again quickly after.
Bathurst replied with one behind to bring the score to twelve one at quarter time.
Bathurst picked off the quarter time lead getting their first goal in the second quarter inside the first minute and getting their second minutes later.
Orange/Forbes put paid to any comeback from Bathurst kicking three goals to have a comfortable lead at half time.
The final two quarters were controlled by the Swamp Tigers kicking three goals to none to take the game 8.12 (60) to 2.2 (14).
The first Sunday of winter produced an opening quarter full of tough, miserable footy as the players struggled to come to terms with the extreme conditions.- Alex Milsom
Best on ground for Orange/Forbes were Jack Sara and Romulus Milsom, who played everywhere and was unlucky to not kick his first goal.
Making his AFL debut during this game was Forbes' Will Northey who played very well in his first game and will develop into a strong AFL player.
The under 14's match was all Orange/Forbes in the wet and cold, not a vastly different looking side to the one that touched up Dubbo in Orange last Sunday.
Cayden Metzeling continued a massive couple of weeks for the boy from Forbes, following up an eight goal performance against Dubbo in to bag another sackful of goals against the Bushrangers.
The Orange/Forbes defence was troubled at times during the match but they were always in control.
The Orange/Forbes defence held the Bushrangers to just nine points, with Zain Clark again leading the way.
The under 14's Orange/Forbes squad won the match 11.15 (81) to 1.3 (9).
In the other junior games Orange youth girls won 4.8 (32 to 4.3 (27), while the Orange under 17's triumphed 5.11 (41) to 1.5 (11).
This week there is no AFL due to the June long weekend.
Junior AFL resumes on June 19 with Orange/Forbes set to take on Dubbo.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.