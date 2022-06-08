Forbes Advocate
Strong wins as winter arrives

By Alex Milsom
June 8 2022 - 4:30am
Winter has arrived and it delivered the Orange/Forbes under 12's and 14's strong wins over Bathurst Bushrangers at George Park Bathurst on Sunday despite both teams being under strength.

