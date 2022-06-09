Forbes players set for state champs

More than 20 players from Forbes Platypi Junior Rugby have been selected in the Central West Representative side, and are heading to the state championships this June long weekend.
Forbes is very well represented in all age groups, which the club states is is a huge achievement considering the teams are formed from all over the Central West.
Each age group is will be playing at a different location.
The players heading off to compete are pictured left. Back: Zac Fraser, Patrick Ryan, Oliver Walker, Reece Matheson, Harry Whitty, Angus Irvine, Jack Smyth.
Middle: Thompson Hurford, Ash Kennedy, Mitch Stocks, Snow Hodder, Will Watson, Aurora Farrelly.
Front:Teddy Mundy, Bobby Mundy, Mac Glasson, Beau Wheeldon, Matthew Wallace.
Absent: Geordie Duncan, Beau Stocks, Alice Mattiske, Dempsey O'Connell.
Go blues!
