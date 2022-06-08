Numbers, prices increase at sales

This week's sales at the Central West Livestock Exchange, with market information provided by Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service.
Numbers lifted to 597 at Monday's cattle sale though quality continues to be very mixed.
There were some good pens of finished cattle available along with a large percentage of feeder and secondary cattle penned.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to dearer market.
Yearling steers to feed lifted 10c with middleweights selling from 550c to 668c/kg. Heavyweights ranged in price from 460c to 631c/kg.
The better finished types to processors received from 462c to 611c/kg. The heifer portion to feed was firm to slightly better to sell from 480c to 570c/kg.
The finished types to processors sold from 448c to 614c/kg. Grown heifers received from 400c to 445c/kg.
Approximately 100 cows saw a dearer trend with heavy 3 score selling from 343 to 385c while the plainer cows sold from 329c to 354c/kg.
Numbers almost doubled to 29,800 at Tuesday's lamb and sheep sale with lambs showing the biggest increase.
Lamb quality was fair with an improved offering of well finished lambs available along with the plainer types.
There was extra buyers present and competing in a firm to dearer market.
Large runs of store lambs to restockers sold from $127 to $150/head.
Trade weight lambs were $2 to $4 dearer with 20 to 24kg selling from $170 to $211/head. Lambs 24 to 26kg sold to a top of $228/head.
Heavy lambs to 30kg realised up to $258/head. Extra heavy lambs 30kg plus receive from $260 to $287/head. Carcase prices averaged 786c to 845c/kg.
Mutton quality was very mixed though prices continue to be strong.
Heavy Merino ewes sold from $170 to $256/head. Heavy crossbreds received from $160 to $267/head.
Market Reporter; Krystelle Ridley.
