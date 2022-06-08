Forbes Ladies Probus gifts sound system to CWA as final act

As one of their last official acts before wrapping up, the Forbes Ladies Probus Club have donated their sound system to the Forbes CWA.
Forbes Ladies Probus president Jennifer Purdie said donating the community group's sound system would be her last official duty before closing the club in Forbes.
Advertisement
All that remains would be handing over some historical items, such as the president's collar, to the Forbes and District Historical Museum and sending the final bit of documentation to the Probus Club's head office.
Forbes CWA's Elaine Bright said that the CWA are very grateful to receive the equipment and is sure it will be a big help to have a handheld microphone and sound system during their meetings and presentations.
The Forbes Ladies Probus wound up at their April meeting of this year after 33 years of operation.
During their final meeting it was moved that they donate half of our credit in the CWCU equally to Havannah House and Can Assist.
While the club may be formally wrapped up, Ms Purdie said that the members still occasionally get together for social gatherings at different venues on a Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.