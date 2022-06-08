Forbes Advocate
Forbes Ladies Probus gifts sound system to CWA as final act

By Brendan McCool
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:51am, first published 3:34am
Sue Robinson, Jennifer Purdie, Elaine Bright and Dorothy Woodcock were there to witness the handover of the sound system.

As one of their last official acts before wrapping up, the Forbes Ladies Probus Club have donated their sound system to the Forbes CWA.

