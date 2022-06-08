Forbes Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Seven Platypi named in Central West Rugby sides for long weekend championships

Updated June 9 2022 - 2:54am, first published June 8 2022 - 10:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CENTRAL WEST HONOURS: Mahe Fangupo, Amy Townsend, Miniti Tonga and Charlie French are three of the Platypi representing Blue Bulls in this weekend's Country Rugby Union championships in Tamworth.

Seven of our Forbes rugby union stars will wear Central West colours in this weekend's Country Rugby Union championships in Tamworth.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.