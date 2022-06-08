Seven Platypi named in Central West Rugby sides for long weekend championships

Seven of our Forbes rugby union stars will wear Central West colours in this weekend's Country Rugby Union championships in Tamworth.
Teams to contest the title were revealed by Central West Rugby on Wednesday night and Charlie French, Mahe Fangupo and Miniti Tonga have been named in the Blue Bulls' men's side to contest the Caldwell Cup.
Two of our up-and-coming players, Jock Moss and Patrick Tulaga, will represent in the Colts side in the Rowlands Cup campaign.
In the women's competition, Krystal Fyfe and Amy Townsend from Forbes have been named in the side to contest the Thompson Cup.
The Colts competition is new but both our men's and women's teams have titles to defend this weekend and Forbes Rugby's Amy Townsend would love to see us go three from three.
She says there haven't been too many changes to the women's team that triumphed in 2021, but she's delighted to be making the trip with former ACT Brumbies front rower Krystal Fyfe who's joined the Platypi this season.
"She has already taught me so much this season," Townsend said.
The Blue Bullettes squad has been training every third Sunday since January, narrowed down this week.
"Tristan (Buttershaw) and Matt (Waterford) have put a lot of work into it so it would be good to go away this weekend and reward them for the work they've put in really over six months."
Increasing numbers mean the women's competition has been split into two pools, and the Blues will play two 50-minute games on Saturday to qualify for Sunday's finals.
That's a solid 40 minutes more game time than they faced in last year's campaign.
It's a great sign for women's rugby, Townsend says.
"We need to switch on from the minute we walk on the field," she said.
"They're only 25 minutes halves so you can't lapse, there's no time to claw your way back.
"But we have also got a phenomenal team."
The games will be livestreamed through the long weekend.
