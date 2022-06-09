Forbes 'best address in the Central West' with projected 32pc growth in 20 years

Forbes is expected to be one of the highest growth areas in New South Wales over the next 20 years, according to NSW Department of Planning and Environment projections.
Forbes Shire's population is projected to grow by 32 per cent over the next 20 years, that's higher growth than the projected rate for the state of 21 per cent.
The figures are from the NSW Government's planning portal, which puts Forbes' population at 10,023 in 2021 and predicts it will be 13,231 in 2041.
That's projecting a total 2505 extra people will move to the town in addition to an 800-strong natural change growth, with Planning anticipating regional NSW's population will increase by 570,000 in the next 20 years based on recent trends.
The population growth is expected to increase across all age groups, according to Planning Portal data, with the total number of households increasing from 4344 in 2021 to 5959 in 2041.
That includes a projected more 1027 family households, and another 588 non-family (one person or group) households.
Forbes Shire Council Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM, said the projection confirms what a dynamic and productive shire we live in.
"This makes us the fastest growing rural community in the Central West, Dubbo and Western NSW regions, and 17th in the State," she said.
"It is absolutely fantastic news.
"Our priority now is to continue our momentum with major and capital works to make sure we have the infrastructure to accommodate this growing population.
"We identified the potential for growth in our 2020-2040 Forbes Local Strategic Planning Statement and so have already been scoping areas for residential expansion and what infrastructure will be needed to continue to improve our standard of living."
The land release at Goldridge Estate is one example of how the council is preparing for this, Mayor Miller said.
"Projects such as Goldridge Estate, are prime examples of how innovative our land use vision and planning priorities are and the fact that it has already started and will be in place before this projected major growth is just another win for our shire," she said.
"Forbes really is the best address in the Central West and we will keep working hard to improve and increase our recreational opportunities and diverse economy," she added.
