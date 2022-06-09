Forbes Advocate
Forbes 'best address in the Central West' with projected 32pc growth in 20 years

Updated June 9 2022 - 2:45am, first published 12:22am
GROWTH TOWN: Projections released in the NSW Government's planning portal project Forbes' population will grow from 10,023 to 13,231 in 20 years with the majority of those residents relocating here. And why wouldn't they? Picture: FILE

Forbes is expected to be one of the highest growth areas in New South Wales over the next 20 years, according to NSW Department of Planning and Environment projections.

