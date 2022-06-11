One library one book project bringing readers together this winter

A heart-warming tale about an unlikely hero, Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith, has been chosen for the Central West Libraries 'One Library One Book' community read this winter, and readers have the chance to meet the author.
This community reading program encourages readers across the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time and Forbes library members can pick up a copy at the local branch.
One Library One Book expands on the idea of a local book club and offers readers the chance to share their thoughts and opinions with people all across the region through social media and a range of events.
Pick up a copy at Forbes Library, read it and join in the conversation.
Cooper Not Out is a funny, heart-warming novel set against a backdrop of real events, Central West Libraries says.
It is a moving and highly original tale about friendship and belief, and the joy of being true to yourself and discovering your greatest potential.
Author Justin Smith is coming to Forbes Library on Tuesday 21 June at 1pm to talk about the book with local readers.
"I'm thrilled Cooper Not Out has been chosen for the One Library, One Book initiative," Justin Smith said.
"This is a fantastic idea and I hope people enjoy reading about Roy Cooper. I worked in radio for a few years in the Central West, and I'm very much looking forward to getting back there."
Please call Forbes Library on 6852 1463 to let them know you are coming along or RSVP online via Eventbrite.com.au
The book is set in the summer of 1984: the West Indian cricket team is touring Australia and the Aussies are getting flogged.
Then, a very unlikely hero steps up to the crease...
Sergeant Roy Cooper is a country policeman in the small country town of Penguin Hill. He's been batting for his local cricket club for decades - where he's a statistical miracle.
He's overweight, he makes very few runs, but he's never been dismissed.
When young local schoolgirl Cassie chances upon the story, she takes it all the way to Donna Garrett, a renowned sport columnist from a Melbourne newspaper who's forced to write under the male pseudonym of "Don" Garrett to be taken seriously.
The Australian people's love of cricket is lower than it's ever been. But Donna's columns on Roy Cooper ignite a new passion and soon there's pressure to select him for the national team.
Despite pushback from the cricket establishment, particularly from an old grump called Sir Walter Grant, who once played for Australia, the people are about to discover that when it comes to sporting miracles, anything is possible, and one R Cooper might just find a way to write himself into sporting history ...
Justin Smith is a Melbourne writer, journalist and broadcaster.
He's a columnist with the Melbourne Herald Sun and a weekly guest on Channel Seven's Sunrise program and Sky News.
