Gather and learn: CatholicCare hosting mental health expo in Forbes

The mission to improve mental health and end stigma will step up at Forbes this month.
Community members are invited to the Forbes Mental Health Expo on Tuesday June 21 organised by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes.
Actor and mental health champion Sam Webb will give a special guest talk at the free event.
Webb co-founded mental health charity LIVIN in 2013 after the death of a good friend to suicide.
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes mental health programs manager Kate Shambrook is inviting schools, parents, carers, students and other community members to come along to the expo.
She said a highlight will be the talk by Webb, who is also known for his appearances in Home and Away, Neighbours and Australian Survivor.
"We're thrilled that Sam Webb has come on board," Ms Shambrook said.
"He is committed to helping people and organisations understand the importance of mental health and making wellness a priority.
"We think the community will gain a lot from his talk."
Representatives from mental health support providers at Forbes will also be at the event for community members to meet and talk to.
"The mental health expo is a great chance to access a range of resources to focus on an area of health that can often be overlooked," Ms Shambrook said.
"Mental health as an issue is growing in communities, especially in young people and it is an area of concern.
"This event is so important to increasing the community's knowledge and understanding, and its capacity to support people's well-being."
The Forbes Mental Health Expo will be held at Forbes High School Hall on Tuesday June 21 from 11.30am to 1.30pm.
It is free to attend, but people are asked to register through Eventbrite.
