Our wonderful mum: a tribute to Rosemary Lee

Mum didn't like liars and dishonest people and she was pretty good at working people out. One of our sisters when she was about 4, picked up a pack of chewing gum in Farrah's supermarket. When Mum discovered this outside the shop, she marched my sister back in to return it. Mr. Farrah said that she could keep it. Mum said that no she couldn't because she hadn't paid for it.