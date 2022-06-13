Forbes Advocate
Subscriber

RFS volunteers train up in new skills

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated June 13 2022 - 2:27am, first published 1:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team have recently become certified in a new course which will assist them further in protecting the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.