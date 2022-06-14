Frost and Fire, Chillfest drawing crowds for Winter Solstice weekend

Forbes is setting itself up as the place to be on the Winter solstice weekend.
Destination event Frost and Fire returns after a stunning debut in 2019 and spectacular return under COVID limitations in 2021.
This year it's serving up major acts and entertainment on Saturday night, and there's also a host of family entertainment coming our way Friday night with new event Chillfest, which booked out within 24 hours.
Australian Australian Rock band Thirsty Merc headlines Frost and Fire 2022, with stellar line up of local talent in Emily Pavey, Clynton Breen and Jo Stephenson, 2019 The Voice contestant Josh Maynard and Bathurst band Smith & Jones.
Another major attraction will be the Sydney Fire Dancers performing throughout the evening, and of course there'll be plenty of delicious foods and beverages to enjoy around the fire buckets.
It's all on from 4pm-10pm this Saturday at the Forbes Ski Dam, with free shuttle buses from Town Hall and Renfree Street every 20 minutes from 3.45pm.
Tickets are essential and can be purchased from www.123.tix.com.au for $15 per adult (under 18s free). Onsite event parking has booked out.
On the eve of Frost and Fire, Forbes Youth Action Team is hosting a free night of ice skating (on a synthetic surface), dancing, outdoor movies, yummy food and hot drinks.
Tickets to this new event were snapped up within 24 hours of going on offer, Forbes Shire Council has revealed.
While the rink is in town sessions have been scheduled for schools and Boys to the Bush. There is also a low sensory session.
For Friday night Chillfest ticket holders, there's the chance to skate as well as take the dance floor or catch two movies: Smallfoot at 6.15pm and Blades of Glory at 8.15pm.
Entry to ChillFest will be via a gate off Lawler Street. Ticketholders are welcome to arrive any time from 5.45pm.
Please note the 'ice' rink surface is synthetic, so no one will get wet but it will be cold.
