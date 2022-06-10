The man accused of murdering a child sex offender at a Forbes home has pleaded not guilty and will face trial.
Police allege Brendan Thomas Doolan repeatedly assaulted Bradley Dixon, ultimately causing his death on the morning of January 23, 2021 at Forbes.
The 32-year-old Forbes man appeared via audio-visual link from custody in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, when the matter was committed to the Supreme Court for trial.
Emergency services were called to Johnson Street in Forbes after a man was allegedly seen assaulting Mr Dixon who was lying on the ground about 4am on the Saturday.
Officers from Central West Police District attended and started CPR before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, however efforts to revive Mr Dixon failed and he died at the scene.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court last year revealed Mr Dixon aged 43, lived in Nowra before moving to Forbes, and was convicted of a sexual offence against a child in 2008.
Doolan was arrested and charged with murder on January 23, 2021.He was refused bail and has been in custody since his arrest.
Doolan will appear via AVL before the Sydney Supreme Court in August where a trial date will be set.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
