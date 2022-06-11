Forbes Advocate

Women in ag invited to lunch and learn in Forbes

Updated June 11 2022 - 1:04am, first published 12:18am
FREE EVENTS: SafeWork and Essential Energy are bringing lunch and learn to Forbes for women in farming. Picture: SUPPLIED

SafeWork NSW is hosting the 2022 Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn series - and it's coming to Forbes this month.

