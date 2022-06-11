Women in ag invited to lunch and learn in Forbes

SafeWork NSW is hosting the 2022 Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn series - and it's coming to Forbes this month.
These are free events in partnership with Essential Energy for women working on farms and connected to the agriculture industry.
The Forbes lunch is Tuesday, June 14, from 11am to 1.30pm at Club Forbes on Templar Street. Register online.
A SafeWork spokesperson said women can influence improved health and safety outcomes as they are often at the forefront of rural workplaces, which commonly double up as households.
"It's an opportunity to engage key players in the agricultural community and hold real discussions around the prevention of injury and death in the agricultural sector," the spokesperson said.
"We will present, provide resources, and discuss safety working near electricity, emergency preparedness and response, safety around farm vehicles, and at-risk workers and contractors."
One risk which will be discussed is safety around electricity, after more than 2000 people received electric shocks in NSW workplaces the past four years. Of those, five died while six were left permanently disabled.
"This is the second year SafeWork NSW will host the lunch and learn events after the success of the inaugural sessions in 2021. Of last year's attendees, 98 per cent found it improved their farm safety knowledge," a SafeWork spokesperson said.
"Many attendees accessed NSW government rebate programs, such as the Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program and Small Business Rebate, to make safety changes."
The interactive event will provide participants with the opportunity to speak with presenters connected to the sector and network with like-minded women in agriculture.
By attending, you may be eligible to apply for the following rebate programs:
The event will run for two and a half hours with a light lunch to be provided.
To attend the SafeWork NSW Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn events register here or contact 13 10 50.
