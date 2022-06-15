Hot competition for 2022 squash championship honours

The Forbes Squash Club's annual Championships have begun.
The championships will be held over two weeks, with five nights of competition from Wednesday evening June 8 finishing with finals on Friday June 17.
Some close and top matches were seen and although some results were expected, the chance to play higher graded players makes those ranked below keen for the challenge.
Women's A B and C are round robins, 12 ladies compete across those divisions. Favourites could be Shanna Nock, Louise Webb and Gabe Miller-McMillan.
The Men's A, B, and C grades are in a knockout format with backdraws; Men's A Grade honors will be hotly contested to the last point.
Men's B should produce some interesting results and a large contingent of C Grade blokes including some very fit runners like Weivan Huang, Alister Carlisle and Austen Brown will be very entertaining squash.
The first week of competition had 22 matches which produced the following results:
Men's A: Sam Hornery v Brendon Stonham forfeit to Brendon; Ollie Dawes v Wayne Bilsborough 3-0; Darryn Piper v Pete Cowhan 3-0; and Dan Bayley v Lockie Miller 0-3.
Men's B: Jake Shaw v Steve Allegri 3-0; Scott Webb v Mark Webb 1-3; Chris McQuie v Sandy Paterson forfeit to Sandy; and Dennis Haynes v Jono Cannon 0-3.
Men's C: George Falvey v Isaac Barnard 1-3; Weivan Huang v Jono Webb 3-0; Austen Brown v Cameron Webb 3-0; and Jackson Beaudin v Alister Carlisle 0-3.
Women's A: Shanna Nock v Beck Connell 3-0; and Michelle Bentick v Chloe Mason 3-1.
Women's B: Mel Cowhan v Debbie Bryant 2-3; Louise Webb v Debbie Bryant 3-1; Shanna Nock v Michelle Bentick 3-0; Beck Connell v Chloe Mason 3-0.
Women's C: Kimberley Chudleigh v Gabe Miller-McMillan 1-3; Lucy Cowhan v Claire Bayley 3-0; and Kimberley Chudleigh v Lucy Cowhan 3-1.
Plenty to happen between preparing for press and Friday night finals!
Wednesday night June 1
Our younger players are certainly coming along always willing to fill in for absent players, they're gaining skills with every competition, especially Jono Webb and Claire Bayley who both have promising futures in the local sport at least.
Court One: W Bilsboroughs trounced Benticks 20-8.
Court Two: Webbs v D Bilsboroughs 13-15.
Court Three: Cogswells v Bayleys 15-13.
Thursday evening June 2
Some good warm up matches for our Championships highlighted the evening, with Weivan Huang, Max Ridley, Jason Mallon and Jake Shaw polishing their footwork.
Court One: Pipers v Dawes 17-18.
Court Two: Hornerys v Millers, 22-13.
Court Three: Bayleys v Stonhams, 16-19.
