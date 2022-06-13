Central West under 13s score State Championships win over Central North

Central West's under 13s players showed resilience beyond their years during day one of the NSW Junior Rugby Union State Championships on Saturday.
Central West was outclassed in its opening match of the carnival at Dubbo and a number of players were left bruised and battered after a heavy 43-7 loss to Illawarra at Apex Oval.
But coach Terry Phillips and his players regrouped and later in the afternoon the Baby Bulls scored an impressive 27-5 win over Central North.
"To bounce back from this morning, they showed themselves what they can do," Phillips said.
"They got the structure right and the boys believed in themselves, more than anything.
"I'm really happy with how they went."
Phillips admitted things were pretty downbeat within the squad after the opening match against Illawarra.
Not only were Illawarra physically bigger, but the Central West players didn't help themselves by making a number of errors.
"They were a bit stiff and sore and a bit dejected," Phillips said.
"They knew they didn't play their best game but they knew they had a couple more games in this pool to try and pull themselves out of it."
In a show of the side's quality, Central West controlled proceedings throughout the clash with Central North.
Bailey Fehon, who scored his side's lone try in the morning, guided his side around the park while Forbes fullback Thompson Hurford was outstanding.
One of the smaller players on the field, Hurford made something happen nearly every time he touched the ball while, in defence, he chopped down players far bigger in size.
Cooper Martin, a speedy winger who plays his club rugby with Orange Emus, was another who showcased exciting potential.
Not afraid to come into the middle of the field in search of the ball, Martin beat at least the first defender almost every time he ran and deservedly finished the match with two tries.
Fehon, Hurford and Martin and the other members of the Baby Bulls' backline all excelled after the forward pack set the tone up front, with captain and prop Paddy Phillips leading the way.
The forwards were particularly impressive late on in the second half when Central North enjoyed its longest period of sustained pressure.
The visitors camped themselves inside Central West's half but it wasn't until the final minutes of the match they finally broke through and scored through Hunter Hall.
"It's a shame they got a try on us," coach Phillips said post-game.
Phillips hasd high hopes for his team this year but mostly wanted the boys to have fun.
"They'll have friends for life from this, from their own team and other sides," he said. "I played at this tournament 35 years ago and it's still going today and that's special."
