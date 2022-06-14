Golf day a winner for CanAssist Forbes

MEN'S GOLF WITH SHORT PUTT: Last weekend began with a wintry introduction for the golfers. Initially the numbers were low but then a burst of enthusiasm generated a very full tee time sheet for Saturday's play. And play they did with good scoring and fun times resulting.
The Saturday golf was the Annual 'Forbes Can-Assist Golf Day', with a field of 126 players surpassing last year's field despite the conditions this time. This is a 4-Person Ambrose Medley event. This leads to some entertaining play and some fantastic scores.
Organiser Andrew Grierson was very pleased with the field and expresses his thanks to all the players, especially those who once again travelled from afar to participate. Players from Wollongong, Sydney, North Central Coast, Queensland, Blue Mountains, Orange and neighbouring towns participated.
Forbes CanAssist president John Schrader also thanked the many businesses and persons who donated prizes for the event.
The strong support shown for this community group, who help so many locals each year, was warmly received and contributed to the many prizes on offer. With the addition of the raffle prize money nearly $4000 was raised for CanAssist.
The Scratch winners were the team of: Peter Dawson, John Betland, Nicole Death and Alison Hearn who scooted around in 61 strokes. They started in mediocre form with two pars, but then fired six birdies to finish the front-9 on 30 strokes.
The back-9 began impressively with two birdies then a mix of pars and birdies brought them home to finish on a '2'. Alison and Nicole used their ladies forward tee advantage on some holes well, resulting in three birdies and three pars on those tee shots.
The calculation of handicaps proved another challenge, with the arithmetic on many score cards needing correction. But the main intent of the day was for players to have fun. Nearly a third of the field comprised Social players, which contributed to the laughter throughout the day.
The Handicap Winners were the team of Lee Grierson, Caleb Hanrahan, Luke Simmons and Sam Sykes, who recorded a nett 52 3/4. They were generally tidy, and at one stage were looking like they may take the 'Scratch' honours. But they had a minor blemish and were content with the Handicap win.
Other results were:
The NTP's were held on three of the par-3's. The winners there were: 1st : Ladies - nil; Men - Jordan Brett; 9th : Ladies - Sharon Grierson; Men - Wade Ritchie; 18th : Ladies - Lindy Cowhan; Men - Clint Hurford. There were 16 2's scored with the 9th hole peppered and yielding half of them.
The 3rd Hole was reserved for the Pro Shop Super-Pin. Once again this hole provided a challenge with the NTP shots not threatening the hole. Eventually Peter Dawson (3.5m) snared the prize, knocking off Jack Dobell (4.8 m) and Dave Woods (8.1 m) in the process. And he did convert for a '2'.
A regular novelty shot is the 'Second shot on the 12th'. This is keenly contested as this hole appears to be one of the easiest on the course, being one of the shorter par-4's. The winners here were: Ladies - B Duncan; Men - Caleb Hanrahan.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday or on Monday due to the less than inviting weather.
Here is the news: The Lachlan Valley District Mens Pennants and Championships will be held at Peak Hill on Sun 19 June. Players are needed so if you can attend please notify Mens Captain Steve Betland. Full details are on the Notice Board in the Pro Shop.
Do not forget the Championship events coming up so get your partners organised.
First up is the 4BBB Stroke Championship, scheduled for Sat 18 June, along with the Ladies 4BBB Champs.
Then on Sat 25 and Sun 26 June is the Mens Foursomes, and the Ladies Foursomes on 25 June, but played over 27-holes on one day.
Do not forget that the Men's Trophy Presentations will be made immediately after the results are announced.
It is crystal ball time: Sat 18 June is a 4BBB Stroke Championship, sponsored by HG Duff & Partners for the men and Carolyn Duncan for the Ladies. Sun 19 June has a Stableford Medley at home and the LVDGA Pennants at Peak Hill.
VETS GOLF: After a slight 'hiccup' in membership to the Lachlan Valley Veterans Golf Association with play in Cowra last Thursday a field of 42 players including 11 from the host club who were deemed as not being members of LVVGA.
With weather conditions rated not the best for outdoor sports only 31 eligible players took part with A grade winner Nym Dziuba from Parkes on 33 points on a count-back from Col Neilson from Cowra.
In B grade winner was Rodney Haug on 37 points from Cowra while runner-up was Steve Edwards from Forbes with 34 points.
The three best scores for the Coles/Miller Shield final saw Rodney Haug, Steve Edwards and Nym Dziuba included with the final count - Cowra 37, 33, 22 (102), Forbes 34, 30, 28 (92), Parkes 33, 31, 27 (91), Condobolin 23, 20, (43). Grenfell and Condobolin had zero representatives .
Nearest the pins - 5th Michael Prescott 115cm (Cowra), 7th David Gouge 130cm (Cowra), 16th John Holmes 780cm (Cowra).
'Twin Towns' vets play in Forbes today with noms from 9.30am from a 10am shot gun start. All welcome.
Last Tuesday No 1 fiery in Forbes Brian Clarke stood on the first tee full of confidence after a recent run of 'top' golf but found sport can throw up all sort of challenges. In brief he went from a rooster to a feather duster in one shot.
Standing on the first tee rolling the shoulder his first hit found the roof of the motel, it did not improve as the likable member finished with a solid 11 points. And that included three on the last.
One who didn't find the conditions so challenging was Garry Pymont who posted 32 with next best Geoff Drane on 29 points.
Last week there were 14 starters and with better weather conditions predicted for this week more were expected for the 12 hole challenge on Tuesday. Report next week.
All golfers are invited to play the Tuesday 12 holes, simply be at the Pro Shop from 9am and your guaranteed a game.
LADIES GOLF WITH THE ROVING REPORTER: 22 ladies enjoyed a Pairs round of Stableford golf last Wednesday June 8, however partners were drawn for after golf which made the results interesting.
This event was sponsored by Goldie Ridley, Anne Reade and Alison Kingston for which we thank you and congratulations to the winners.
The luck of the draw went to Heather Davidson and Ann Marie Gaffney who combined to have 61 points closely followed by Lindy Cowhan and Robin Lyell with 60 points.
Ball sweep went to Individual players with scores of 29 points or better which were Lindy Cowhan, Sally Perry, Kathy Collitts, Enid Baker and Kate Steele Park. NTP 9th Colleen Venables and 18th Ev Uphill.
Coming up this Saturday is the 4BBB Championships Scratch and Handicap followed by Trundle Tournament on Sunday and Trangie on Tuesday June 21.
