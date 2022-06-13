School performers take the stage as 2022 Forbes Eisteddfod begins

It's on!
The 2022 Forbes Eisteddfod has begun with the first performers taking to the stage at Town Hall on Wednesday morning.
Advertisement
There are seven big days of competition from schools, vocalists, instrumentalists, bands and more right through the weekend.
It's the result of the hard work of a dedicated team of volunteers and they're thrilled to welcome all the performers back to the stage this year.
"We are looking forward to seeing all the contestants' happy faces," committee member Karyn Glennan said.
Our adjudicator for this week is Dr Rachel Campbell from Canberra.
Dr Campbell lectures in Cultural Studies at the University of Canberra and manages BMS Academy - a large private music school.
Dr Campbell has extensive experience as the director of many ensembles in Canberra, including the Australian Rugby Choir, and was the specialist choral director and advisor to the ACT Department of Education through the Step Into the Limelight program.
Sessions include:
Admission this year is $5 a session per adult, or $12 a day; a season badge is $35 for adults or $25 for children or concession.
The dance eisteddfod will take place in the July school holidays in the Red Bend auditorium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.