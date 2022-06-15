Forbes Advocate

News from the bowling greens: who will factor in major fours?

Updated June 15 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 11:03pm
BOWLS: Christian West on the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club greens. Picture: FILE

Competition bowls

With a bowls 'holiday' last weekend no major games were contested however interest now centres on the draw for the Major Fours and further games in Minor Triples.

