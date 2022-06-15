News from the bowling greens: who will factor in major fours?

With a bowls 'holiday' last weekend no major games were contested however interest now centres on the draw for the Major Fours and further games in Minor Triples.
Only one game in the Majors is to be contested prior to the quarter finals with the combinations of Ivan Hodges, Ron Thurlow, Scott McKellar and Greg Gunn to play Brett Devenport, Bob Grant, Laurie Crouch and Brian Asimus.
Awaiting the winner will be the combination of Cliff Nelson, Sid Morris, Robert Dukes and Robert Bayley to play in the quarters.
Already in the quarters are John Cutler, Denny Byrnes, Russell Hodge and Lindsay Willding drawing to play Phil Moran, Shane Bolam, Paul Baker and Christian West.
While all combinations have support talk within the club has the Willding four as slight favourites with all four 'on top' of their game in recent outings.
The quarter finals are to be played by July 16.
Two interesting games which are sure to attract plenty of interest.
In Minor Triples the Lyall Strudwick-led combination of Phil Moran and Ron Thurlow are already in the quarter finals, awaiting the winner of the game between John Baass, Grant Lambert and Paul Baker who play Rob Priest, John Ward and Barry Shine.
Also in the quarters are John Browne, John Cutler and Denny Byrnes who take on the winner of the game between Bill Looney, Peter Mackay and Scott McKellar against the combination of Ray Dunstan, Allan Hilder and Shane Bolam.
The next round of the Minors to be played by June 25.
Cherrie Vincent and Tony Bratton called cards on a cool Wednesday last week for 22 brave bowlers where card draw winners were Fred Vogelsang, Geoff West and Barry Shine with a 11-9 win over Max Vincent, Ron Thurlow and Sid Morris.
Over 14 ends one and two were popular scores each end with scores locked six-all after nine then 8-all after 11 and again 9-all with one end remaining only for Fred to surround the kitty for the winning double.
All other games, in pairs, were slightly more one sided with Jim Molloy and Paul Doust getting the better of John Ward and Geoff Coles 17-8 over 16 ends. Such was their dominance it took 'Slippery' and Geoff eight ends to get on the board.
Two in-form players in Denny Byrnes and Laurie Crouch also dominated, admittedly late, winning 24-14 over Bill O'Connell and Kerry Dunstan in 18 ends.
They were behind 8-10 after nine to score 16-4 in the second half.
Cherrie Vincent and Lyall Strudwick had a stroll in the park winning 35-7 against John Browne and Noel Jolliffe in 18 ends. They had it won leading 20-4 after nine.
Ray Dunstan and Alf Davies doubled the score of Barry White and Tony Bratton winning 26-13 in 20 ends after leading 18-4 at 'oranges'.
Helping the losers' score was they won the last three ends 6-0.
He won on the green and then collected the in-house raffle, we're talking Denny Byrnes.
Membership of the Forbes 'Bowlie' now open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $110 for full member of Bowls NSW.
Happy Hour at the 'Bowlie' every Friday from 4.30pm to 6pm then again on Sunday 12 midday to 1.30pm.
Social bowls is played Thursday afternoons and Sunday mornings, women's bowls on Wednesday mornings.
For full details on all at the club from functions to bowls phone 6852 1499 or drop in to the Lachlan Street club.
