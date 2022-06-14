I recently had the pleasure of meeting Brad Teague from Forbes and talking to him about his car.
It's a 1928 Dodge Fast Four sedan and there was plenty to talk about.
"This was my great grandfather's first car," Brad said.
"He bought it brand new in Adelaide back when owning a car was still a rarity.
"Most people in the district were still using horse and buggy so this was a 'going to town' car for the family and he would have been considered a wealthy man to own it."
The Dodge was eventually passed down to Brad's grandfather who after many years of use, sold it in 1965 for 5 quid (the equivalent of $8) and it then changed hands to a new owner, Jeff.
"My dad and Jeff were mates," Brad said, "so we always knew what was happening with the car and Jeff fully restored it in the 1970s to exactly how it looks today."
Brad grew up with vintage cars as a kid with his dad having an interest in them and for a young man now, he still has a passion for them.
So when the opportunity arose to buy the Dodge back into the family he rustled up some money and now it's his.
"We picked it up in April this year and I love it," Brad said.
"I'm gradually finding out more of the history of it, like when my auntie and uncle as kids decided to paint the whole car in sump oil while it sat in the shed.
"In hindsight it helped preserve the timber spokes when it came to the restoration," he laughed.
It's great to see younger people with an interest still in these cars and Brad has plans for the Dodge to remain as is in the family.
"We've driven it around town a bit already and it's had its first highway run from Forbes to Parkes a few weeks back," he said.
"Cold and miserable with a top speed of 40 mph at best, made for an interesting trip."
The Dodge has a three speed gearbox with drum brakes on the rear only and has an electric start, plus the back-up crank handle.
"My dad has a 1928 Chev and years ago he and Jeff had a race with the Dodge - the Chev won," Brad laughed.
Brad and his wife Sam have recently joined the Parkes-based Central West Car Club which meets on the first Wednesday of each month at the Parkes Leagues Club.
The club openly welcomes guests and new members, so for more information you can find them on Facebook or at www.centralwestcarclub.com
