Three in photo finish in Parkes Picnic Races' Coradgery Cup

The beaming smile from the jockey said it all when Tiffany Jeffries, to generous applause from the big crowd, trotted Annie's Missile back to the enclosure on Saturday after winning at Parkes.
In a real family affair, the winner is ridden trackwork at Parkes by Dale Jeffries, his wife Sharon Jeffries is the trainer, their daughter Tiffany Jeffries is the jockey, while Sharon shares ownership of Annie's Missile with Tiffany's husband Alex Prout who is also the strapper!
Dale Jeffries as curator along with the Parkes Jockey Club committee had the daunting task during the week of getting the track suitable for racing as the waterlogged surface threatened to derail the meeting however all's well that ends well and racegoers supported the day in big numbers.
Quickly away and straight to the lead in the 1200 metres McPherson Parts & Service Benchmark 50 Handicap, Annie's Missile (Tiffany Jeffries, $3 favourite) cleared out in the straight to win by six lengths from George Two (Michael Heagney, $26) and another Jeffries trained runner, Jin Chi Phantom (Andrew Banks, $5.50).
Feature event, the 1400 metres Parkes Services Club Coradgery Cup, saw a thrilling finish with a three way photo needed to separate the placegetters.
Parked behind the leaders, the Dean Mirfin, Bathurst trained Neon Moon (Tony Cavallo, $6) gained a rails run to win by a half head from Miss Charlie (Teaghan Martin, $5.50) with a head to the third placed Run Callan Run (Elissa Meredith, $16).
The talented Orange based trainer Alison Smith had a winning double, with Cankina the first leg in the 800 metres Railway Maiden Plate also being the start of a winning treble for Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet.
In a handy spot turning for home, Cankina (Kayla Nisbet, $7) wore down Banjoes (Ken Dunbar, $7) to score by almost two lengths with War Pony (Tiffany Jeffries, $3) finishing third.
From the Alison Smith stable, Mamelon (Kayla Nisbet, $3.60 equal favourite) was heavily supported in the 1000 metres Telescope Tyres & Batteries Class 1 Handicap and dealt another blow to bookmakers when coming from the back of the field to beat Gametime (Andrew Banks, $26) and Khaleej (Michael Heagney, $6).
There was a big turnout of bookmakers operating at Parkes and most suffered heavy losses on the day.
Surprisingly, the worst result for them came when the outsider, four year old mare Pippie Star won the 1200 metres Agriwest Maiden Handicap.
More recently trained at Forbes by Bill Hayes, Pippie Star showed the first glimpse of form when second as a long shot in a Maiden at Cobar and started at $18 at Parkes after longer odds were first offered.
Taking the lead from Rupicasso in the straight, Pippie Star (Kayla Nisbet) held on to beat the fast finishing Ober Purkla (Quayd Krogh, $4) by a long neck with threequarters of a length to third placegetter Dare To Fight (Elissa Meredith, $10).
Several bookmakers had payouts of over $3,000 on the winner and for them the situation deteriorated further as well supported runners kept winning and punters finished well on top for the day.
Racing at Warren (Thursday), Walgett (Saturday), Bligh Picnics at Mudgee (Saturday) and Coonamble Cannonball Showcase (Sunday).
