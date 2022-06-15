Forbes Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

All-rounder win holds special place for Howells' Karana Kelpies

Updated June 16 2022 - 2:41am, first published June 15 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL ROUNDER: Kevin Howell and Karana Roy IV took out overall honours at Cowra this month. Picture: SUPPLIED

Eugowra's Karana kelpies have won titles and ribbons over the years, but this month they have picked up a win they hold in very high regard.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.