All-rounder win holds special place for Howells' Karana Kelpies

Eugowra's Karana kelpies have won titles and ribbons over the years, but this month they have picked up a win they hold in very high regard.
Kevin and Kay Howell travelled to Cowra on June 4 and 5 to compete in a yard to trial run by the NSW Yard Dog Association, in conjunction with a charity auction to raise money for a little girl from Koorawatha who has been battling cancer for two years.
The trial itself was a combination of three different trials to test the dogs out in every type of stock work.
Each competed in a three-sheep paddock trial, a yard dog trial, and a cattle trial.
Kevin Howell and Karana Roy IV took out overall honours, with scores of 60 in the cattle; 77 in the three-sheep and 78 in the yard giving a total score of 215.
"We feel this was one of our greatest achievements against very strong competition demonstrating our dogs' versatility in all types of work situations," the Howells said.
There were winners for each type of trial, with some strong competition for the overall title:
David Thompson from Victoria won the yard trial with his dog "Broken River Jake" and a score of 86;
Pip Flower and her dog "Coast" won both the cattle trial and the three-sheep with scores of 90 and 89; placing second overall with a total of 210 for the three events.
In support of little Makenzie Hazelton many members of the Yard Dog Association donated items, service fees to their stud dogs, pups and training days to the fundraiser auction. A Karana pup donated by the Howells raised $1675 and a training day Kevin donated raised $1560.
"It is not possible to mention all of those people who contributed to the success of the auction and trial as there were so many," the Howells said.
"The end result of the fund raiser was a total of $42,000 with still more to come in in the coming days, a great result for a very deserving cause."
