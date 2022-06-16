Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Peter Westblade Scholarship, past winners and Merino industry leaders attended a celebratory ball where the 2022 Peter Westblade scholars were announced.
The winners were Mitchell Rubie, Forbes, Baylee Stapleton, Jerilderie and William Lyon, Boomey.
Advertisement
"We had an extremely high calibre of applicants for the Scholarship this year and the Committee were blown away with the passion displayed by the applicants," Peter Westblade Scholarship executive officer Rachael Longmore said.
Rachael Pritchard from Murringo was one of the dual Peter Westblade Scholars for 2021, and she said the networking and opportunities to be mentored by leading Merino breeders is only one facet of the scholarship.
"I have got so much out of the scholarship," she said.
"I've had the opportunity to meet with some the best people in the sheep and wool industry."
Mitchell Rubie, who is employed on the family owned Lachlan Merino stud at Forbes, is excited about the possibilities offered through the scholarship.
The 21-year-old has started his own sheep classing run as well as classing sheep for some clients of Craig Wilson and Associates.
He is a graduate of Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga, with a Bachelor of Agricultural Business and he intends to extend that academic experience with short-term courses.
"The scholarship will also help my professional development," Mr Rubie said.
"It will also introduce me to leading Merino breeders who will guide me through that development."
Mr Rubie intends to put some of the scholarship toward a classing box.
"I would also like to give back to the scholarship by working alongside future young people coming through the industry," he said.
"And I will continue to be an advocate for the profitability of Merino enterprises."
Baylee Stapleton originally had a desire to study veterinary science but didn't make the marks so she graduated from CSU with a Bachelor of Animal Science.
"Other courses were very driven towards cropping and agronomy and I was always more interested in animals," she said.
The 24-year-old has been working on the Pooginook Merino stud at Jerilderie for the past two and half years as a junior overseer which means she is closely involved in all the facets of running a large scale Merino breeding operation.
"I think that what the committee of the Peter Westblade Scholarship are doing is pulling young people into agriculture but especially with sheep and wool," she said.
"There is a good future for young people in agriculture, and the scholarship highlights the amazing opportunities in livestock."
Advertisement
Ms Stapleton grew up on a small farm in the hinterland of the Central Coast where horses and a few cattle shared the acreage.
"I had wanted to be a vet, but after I graduated I got a placement with Moses and Son [wool brokers] and was working alongside Lexi Cesnik," she said.
"Lexi showed me there were many other pathways into agriculture, and talked to me about the scholarship."
During her scholarship year, Ms Stapleton intends to attend more workshops on Merino sheep breeding and management, further her personal development and learn more about public speaking.
"I will be setting more goals for myself because there is a wonderful future working with sheep and wool," she said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.