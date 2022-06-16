Forbes Advocate

Peter Westblade scholarsWool scholarship recipients

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated June 17 2022 - 12:51am, first published June 16 2022 - 10:48pm
The 2022 Peter Westblade scholars William Lyon, Boomey, Baylee Stapleton, Jerilderie, and Mitchell Rubie, Forbes. Photo: supplied

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Peter Westblade Scholarship, past winners and Merino industry leaders attended a celebratory ball where the 2022 Peter Westblade scholars were announced.

