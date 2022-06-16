Sun finally shines on croquet players

Only 18 players turned up for Aussie Croquet on Saturday 11, the long weekend took a few players away.
There were four players that won three games: Robin Pols, Cheryle Toohey Ray Burridge and Neville Spry.
Advertisement
All close games:
What a beautiful sunny day it was for Golf Croquet on Tuesday 14, first time we've seen the sun for a couple of weeks.
There were five players who managed three games: Robin Pols, John Cole, Geoff Coles,Colleen Liebich and Tony Thomson.
Big winners:
Close games:
Hear's hoping for some more nice winter days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.