Sun finally shines on croquet players

By Pegging Out
June 16 2022 - 11:00pm
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Elvy Quirk receives her OBE - that is Over Bloody Eighty - certificate from Kevin Rubie and her friends at Forbes croquet. Picture: SUPPLIED

Only 18 players turned up for Aussie Croquet on Saturday 11, the long weekend took a few players away.

