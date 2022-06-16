The Ronald McDonald House on Forest Road will swap 'Orange' for 'Central West' in its title, citing increased contributions from across the region.
Many volunteers, donors, and guests are based in Forbes, Cowra, Condobolin, Dubbo, Mudgee, Blaney, Molong, Parkes, or Cudal - among other towns - according to the charity.
"We thought it was time to represent where our families come from and also the broader community of supporters," executive officer Rebecca Walsh said.
Road and building signage will be updated to reflect the change "soon," however no other refurbishments to the building are planned this year.
New funding means another employee will join the Ronald McDonald House Central West in coming months, bringing full-time staff to three.
More than 110 volunteers regularly contribute to admin and housekeeping work, averaging 832 hours between them every month this year.
"Volunteers are the heart of our organisation," said Todd Bryant, vice-chairman of the board. "We could create all the money ... without them there wouldn't be a house."
The Orange charity was built in 2015, and provides free accommodation and entertainment to families with sick children needing the adjacent Orange Hospital.
In the eight years since its inception, the facility has provided 8437 nights of residency to 1035 families - which it estimates saved $1.27 million.
