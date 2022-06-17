Forbes Advocate
End of an era? Forbes' Vampire jet needs to come indoors, council told

Updated June 17 2022 - 5:15am, first published 1:30am
DAMAGE: These images show the nose cone coming away, rippling on the underside of the plane and bowing of the top of the jet body due to compression forces. Pictures: FORBES SHIRE COUNCIL BUSINESS PAPERS

Forbes' beloved "aeroplane park" may have to lose its icon to save it.

