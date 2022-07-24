Faces of business in Forbes: Meet Kim Watts

As part of the Forbes Advocate's ongoing series looking at some of the faces of business in Forbes, we spoke with Kim Watts, Ray White Real Estate's Rural Property and Water Sales Specialist.
Here's what we learned.
Please describe the business/industry you are in:
I specialise in rural property sales and water sales in the Central West, which sometimes involves me working in other areas in NSW and some interstate deals as well. Rural properties are any property over 40 ha in size.
Were you raised in Forbes? What drew you to our top little town?
Although I'm not born and bred in Forbes I have spent most of my life on rural properties and after spending a few years in Sydney I'm proud to have lived in the local area for 20 years now. I live on a farm at Bedgerabong with my husband and children. I have always enjoyed the country life and knew that I would come back to the country as city life was not for me.
How long have you been in business/worked in the industry?
I've been in real estate for around 20 years. I started my real estate career in Condobolin in 2000 before moving to Forbes. I currently service Forbes, Parkes, Condobolin and the surrounding area for Rural property sales and water sales.
What inspired you to open your business/join your industry?
I have always enjoyed working with people and I felt that working in the real estate industry would give me the opportunity to work in rural areas and my rural background on farms whilst growing up would put me in a good position to understand the needs of vendors better.
I assist my husband with our mixed farming operation and our Poll Merino sheep stud Karowara plains. I'm always networking with people in all types of agri industry, which gives me an extensive database of qualified buyers.
In my spare time you will find me driving the tractor or doing sheep work as required, but as most farmers wives would know there is very little spare time. I love everything to do with rural life and enjoy traveling around the countryside meeting new people and seeing new country.
I think it's quite an important decision when a vendor is choosing what agent to use and I always do my best to help the vendor have all the facts, so they can make an informed decision. In my 20 years of experience! have always tried to go the extra mile and give good service to make the process easier for the client and get a good result.
What did you do before you started your business/in your industry?
Prior to starting in the real estate industry I came from a banking background. I worked for Elders for 18 years before starting with Ray White nearly six years ago.
What advice do you have for other locals?
At the moment the market is very buoyant and the prices are quite good. There are obviously things that are going to affect that moving forward with the interest rates, climate conditions and global conditions.
There is a lot of inquiry at the moment with qualified buyers. I think a lot of people would be quite surprised with what values their properties would be worth in today's market. If they want a no obligation appraisal of their properties we would be happy to do so.
Do you have any future plans for your business/industry?
I want to grow my business and use my contacts to help people as best as I can. I think there are some exciting times ahead for everyone. Whether you're a buyer or a seller I think there will be opportunities that will come up and they just need to be talking to the right people. With the increase in input costs and the price of rural land along with increase in demand for JV partnerships from investors wanting to invest in agriculture
Who is your biggest supporter?
Obviously my family are huge supporters and the Ray White network supports me as well. My clients also support me with a lot of repeat business because they're happy with the service I give them.
Do you have any thoughts on what could help local businesses/industries?
At the moment I have investors wanting to come out to the Forbes/Parkes area. They are looking for all types of investments ranging from rural properties to developers wanting to buy industrial land and build whatever is required to meet people's leasing needs.
if you have any questions in relation leasing, sales, JV please feel free to give Kim a call
What are your hobbies, interests, sports etc?
We show our Poll Merino sheep stud Karowara Plains, which takes us to regional shows and I'm involved helping my children in the pony club.
Thanks for taking the time to chat with us, Kim!
If you'd like to nominate someone for this series, email renee.powell@forbesadvocate.com.au or phone 0268521800 and dial 2 for editorial.
