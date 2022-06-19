Forbes Advocate
Watch

Thirsty Merc, fire dancers thrill crowds at Frost and Fire 2022

Updated June 19 2022 - 9:53am, first published 4:00am
The Sydney Fire Dancers wow the crowds at Frost and Fire

"We've got the fire, the water, the people, the food, the drinks, the atmosphere: this has been such a memorable night, thanks for having us."

Local News

