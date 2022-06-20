Forbes Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Kettlebell world record holder, Central West's Haylee Redfern's life has changed

EG
By Emily Gobourg
June 20 2022 - 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes' Haylee Redfern is officially back in the game after undergoing 'lifechanging' surgery in March. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

BACKING her national squad from a distance just two weeks ago, Haylee Redfern cheered her Aussie peers on from her home back in Forbes this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.