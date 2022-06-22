Forbes Advocate

Platypi welcome back Fangupo, French as they prepare to meet Bulldogs

Updated June 22 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:00am
Forbes Platypi are looking forward to a road trip to Bathurst to meet the Bulldogs this weekend, welcoming back nearly all senior players for the clash.

