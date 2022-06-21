Dawson and Betland combine for win in quality 4BBB championship

By Short Putt
Saturday morning dawned dimly with a heavy blanket of fog covering the golf course. This made it difficult to see the flight of the ball, but ensured that players concentrated on hitting it straight. This they did leading to good scores.
The golf event on Saturday was the 4BBB Stroke and Handicap Championships for both Men and Ladies. The men's field was quite low at 44 but the scoring was of a high quality, despite the visibility issues encountered by the early players.
The Scratch Championship was won by the pairing of Peter Dawson and John Betland. Their score of 66 was built on an even contribution by both players over the round although John's score was dominant over the back-9. Their 'default' score was par for each hole but eagles on the 6th and 15th holes coupled to birdies on 8th, 9th and 10th holes ensured a very low score.
The Scratch Runners-up were Harry Callaghan and Jacob Bernardi with 72. They zipped around the course quickly, but combined well to keep the scoring as tight as possible. Harry carried the load on the front-9 but Jacob was the 'go to' on the back-9 when Harry started to fatigue. Bogeys on the first two par-3s did not look good but they managed birdies to balance things out.
The 4BBB Handicap Championship was a closer contest, with Harry Callaghan and Jacob Bernardi declared the Champs with a nett 65. Their good scratch score helped them nip past the Runners-up Rob Webb and Peter Tisdell who managed 66 nett. Rob and Peter deserved a bonus for playing so well in the midst of the fog. Their final three holes were played in 'unfamiliar' fine conditions, after the fog lifted.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Barry Parker; 18th - Reggie Murray, neither of whom converted. There were eight 2's scored, of which the most spectacular was that by Phil Maher on the 1st. His tee shot arced over the trees and drew nicely onto the green. A simple eight foot putt started his day well.
The 3rd Hole Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Terry Griffiths. It was to his standards 'an average shot' but actually skipped nicely towards the hole and earned him an easy '2', when he managed to slot his 3.2 metre putt. The hole was tricky that day, as the previous best shot was by Luke Flakelar to 7.5 metres.
The water on the 15th played a part in affecting the score for quite a few players. Jeff House managed to find 'Ecky's Dam' on the 15th, then his shot towards the green struck the smallest of branches and dropped straight into the water. This was not a positive in this 'day to forget', which according to Geoff Ogilvy happens to all golfers sometime.
Paul Kay was more fortunate. He laid up before the water, then on the next shot he decided on a low approach to the green by skipping the ball across the water. It caught the bank on the far edge which robbed it of some distance, but he still managed a par.
Not so lucky was Stevie G. He has been on his 'P' plates with his motorised buggy for some time and looking forward to his full licence test. Unfortunately, a moment's inattention while retrieving a ball spotted in the water and his buggy took the slope well, splashing into the water. It took two persons to recover it, and from there Stevie pushed the dripping bag and buggy all the way home.
A number of players bemoaned the lip-out putts they had on the day. Many were sure the putts were in until the green inexplicably tilted slightly to hold the ball out. Stevie G's putt for par on the 9th did a '270', resulting in a loss on that hole and an eventual loss of the KENO ticket soon after.
There were good shots also. Along with John B's eagles on 6th and 15th, Mike Spice was ecstatic by his birdie on the 14th, as it was his best contribution for his team all day. While both Paul Kay and Terry Griffiths played well on the front-9 and were 'bowled out' on the back-9, they still won the KENO ticket. Such is golf.
The Sunday Stableford Medley had a small field of 6 players, who split their play between morning and afternoon, although overall the scoring was not dramatic between either time frames. The winner was Tom Toohey with 35 points. Runner-up was Jordan Brett with 27 points. There was no balls weep or NTP's.
Here is the news:
The Lachlan Valley District Mens Pennants and Championships were held at Peak Hill on Sun 19 June, amidst beautiful weather. Despite low numbers, it proved a successful day for Forbes and spread the prize winners around the attending clubs.
In the Individual Scratch Championship, the A-Grade was won by Steve Betland (66) from runner-up John Betland (67). Steve was also awarded the 'Mulder Cup'. The B-Grade was won by C Matthews (77 - Pks) from P Bristol (82 - Pks), while the C-Grade went to C Dyner (90 Peak Hill) from J Fowler (96 - Pks).
The Handicap Championships Cup went to J Kemp (nett 69) from Parkes. The grade results were: A-Grade M Thomas (69 nett), B-Grade J Kemp (69 nett) and C-Grade M Taylor (Condo - 73 nett).
In the Pennants competition, Forbes won the Team A with a score of 192, compiled by the team of Steve Betland, John Betland, Shane Salalway, Peter Dawson, Jacob Bernardi and Andrew Dukes. Runners-up were the Condo team on 155.
The B-Team Pennants was won by Trundle (138) from Peak Hill. The Handicap Pennants went to Trundle (192) from Peak Hill (130) while the Vets Pennants went to Condo (73) from Parkes (65).
The BIG prize of 'Champion of Champions' (contested by the Champions of the Open events in the LVDGA) was won by John Betland (Forbes). The Vets Champion was won by Peter Dawson (Fbs) who has put in a steadfast year.
Last week's reporting of results for the Can-Assist Day had a few errors. The team of L Grierson, C Hanrahan, L Simmons & S Sykes were correctly awarded the Handicap Winner prize as that is the major prize in this Charity event.
However, they also had the best scratch of the day, recording what could be a record that will stand for many years. Their Scratch score was 56, a mere 16 under Par, and five shots ahead of the next best, the P Dawson team on 61. As there is a 'one prize per team' policy, the Scratch win was awarded to Dawson's team.
On a disappointing note it saddens me to report the laziness and disrespect of Club golfers on the course. On Saturday there was an unacceptable high number of unrepaired fresh divot holes along the fairways and of pitch marks on the green. Being fresh they could only have come from the club players on the day.
Yes, there were unrepaired divot holes and pitch marks from social play through the week, but the high number of unrepaired fresh marks can only be attributed to the club players and detracts from the course conditioning for visiting players. This aspect was commented on by a number of players.
All players are required to repair their divot holes and pitch marks, and even repair extra pitch marks on the green if you see them. Let us all help to retain the good efforts of our Course staff.
It is crystal ball time:
This weekend is the Foursomes Championships for Men and Ladies. The Men play over two rounds (Saturday and Sunday) while the Ladies play 27-holes on Saturday. Being a foursomes event partners are needed to get organised. There is an 18-hole Stableford on Sunday for those not participating in the Foursomes.
Was it the threat of rain, the cool weather, residents heading the warmth of the north or farmers busy? These were some reasons being handed about for reasons as to why only 18 contested the Forbes/Parkes veterans golfers 'twin towns' 18 hole competition here in Forbes last Thursday.
Having his first venture in the seniors competition was Ian Thomas from Forbes to collect top prize after recording 36 stableford points. Keeping it in the host club was Ted Morgan next best with 36 points.
Parkes did not miss out with Graham Cooke heading home with a 'burner' golf ball taking the encouragement award. Nearest the pin in A grade, Alf Davies (Fbs), B grade nil.
Ball sweep - Forbes, Ken Sanderson, Alf Davies, Andrew Grierson, Scott Kirkman , Steve Edwards and Allan Rees. From Parkes, Nym Dziuba, Robert Lea and John Fowler.
'Twin town' 18 holes today in Parkes, all vet members invited to play. The invitation is also there for vets from Parkes, and Forbes, to play the monthly 18 hole Lachlan Valley competition in Grenfell today week.
While last Thursday wasn't the best in numbers the trend for the 12 hole Tuesday comp was better with 14 starters where best was John Smith after a three-way count-back involving Barry Parker and Geoff Drane.
All golfers are invited to play the Tuesday 12 holes, simply be at the Pro Shop from 9am and your guaranteed a game.
