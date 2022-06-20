Forbes Advocate

Council given the green light to increase rates 2.5pc

Updated June 21 2022 - 8:41am, first published June 20 2022 - 4:00am
Forbes - and 85 other NSW councils - have been given permission to increase their rates revenue above a historically-low rate pegging limit.

