Families flock to Friday night ChillFest

Movies, music and food are a pretty good mix for Friday night fun - add in bringing an ice skating rink to Forbes and you have a guaranteed great night out.
Tickets to brand new, free event ChillFest - a lead-in to Frost and Fire on Saturday - were snapped up within 24 hours of release.
Come Friday night, families rugged up and headed down to the party.
The ice skating rink is a portable arena of synthetic ice - the night was cold but there were no wet clothes with plenty of tumbles part of the fun.
It is run by former Australian Figure Skating Champion Adam Hart who started skating around 2yo and skated in the Torvill and Dean shows.
On Thursday and Friday local school groups were able to try it out, with the free community bookings including a sensory-friendly quiet session.
On Saturday, all roads led to the ski dam for Frost and Fire where Sydney Fire Dancers thrilled and Thirsty Merc had the crowd singing into the night. See the photos and video here.
