As it currently stands, Panthers would be the team which would least benefit from this format as opposed to if it was a combined top eight. That is because in a combined format akin to the NRL, the Bathurst side would travel to take on Mudgee in a non-elimination game, instead of hosting Macquarie in a win-or-go-home clash. The team which would currently benefit the most would be Forbes , who despite sitting fifth overall, would not be at risk of elimination in the first game, because they finished second on the Group 11 ladder. From there, it would essentially be an NRL-style format, where the winners of the 3v4 matchups, take on the losers from the 1v2.

