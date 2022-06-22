Forbes Advocate

Eugowra rifle club's long weekend event a success

Updated June 23 2022 - 4:17am, first published June 22 2022 - 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eugowra Rifle Club held their annual prize shoot on the June long weekend with 20 shooters braving the windy cold conditions for the event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.