Eugowra rifle club's long weekend event a success

Eugowra Rifle Club held their annual prize shoot on the June long weekend with 20 shooters braving the windy cold conditions for the event.
Shooters from Roseville, Lyndhurst, Junee, Cootamundra, Dubbo/Narromine, Lockhart Explorers and Eugowra competed over three stages, 500 yards and two 600 yards.
Despite the conditions some excellent scores were posted with the aggregate winners being:
Excluding the weather a good day of shooting and catching up with fellow shooting friends was had, on a very picturesque Eugowra Rifle Range.
Our visiting Sydney shooters and their families camped on the range for the weekend enjoying what Eugowra has to offer.
