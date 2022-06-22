TAFE offers students chance to GROW through pilot program

After four months of study, students have graduated from a Forbes TAFE pilot program aimed at removing barriers to entering the workplace.
Before the program was complete, three had entered apprenticeships.
The GROW (Getting Ready for Opportunities to Work) program was aimed at students 16-24 to overcome barriers to the workplace by gaining qualifications and practical experience.
TAFE Services Coordinator Melissa Dukes said the students' willingness to learn, participation in the program and dedicated attendance is a credit to them.
The students participated in units such as civil construction, construction, welding, motorbikes, plant trees, first aid, landscaping, working at heights, chainsaws, customer service and several more.
During the program three students commenced apprenticeships and others are looking at a career in the mining, engineering and electrical trades industries.
There is also a student who is studying towards gaining her Year 10 equivalent.
"We wish the students all the best for their future careers and successes," she said.
Mrs Dukes said the contributions of program sponsors Evolution Mining and Forbes Shire Council have been very much appreciated and beneficial to this course running.
The program hopes to create a pool of talent for local trades and traineeships and TAFE coordinators hope to offer it again next year.
