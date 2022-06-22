Forbes/Orange squads win thrilling games against Dubbo

Four goals in the third period have helped a tenacious Orange/Forbes under 14's overcome a half time deficit and defeat Dubbo by fourteen points.
It was a frantic game played in perfect winter conditions, the Demons started full of fire before the Swamp Tigers were able to take the lead in the third quarter at Orange.
Dubbo took the Swamp Tigers by surprise with their physical play and ball movement to lead by thirteen points early in the first term before Orange/Forbes were able to settle and take a quarter time lead.
Dubbo took control in the second term kicking three goals three to nil to take a fourteen point lead at half time. The third term was the complete opposite with Orange/Forbes kicking four goals three to one behind to lead by twelve points going into the last break.
In the last quarter the game went to another level with both teams moving the ball, looking to score and take the win in a frantic finish.
Dubbo kicked the first seven points of the last quarter via one goal one to close within five points, but a goal from Cayden Metzeling and three behinds put the Swamp Tigers out by fourteen and they were able to hang on in absolute classic game of AFL football.
Some matches meander along, and others are so actioned-packed it feels like an entire game has played out in the space of a half. This clash was one of the latter and both teams should be applauded! Final score was Orange/Forbes 8.8 (56), Dubbo 6.6 (42).
The under 12's match was an equally absorbing affair with the Dubbo under 12's bringing their a-game. The Dubbo under 12's kicked an early goal to lead by six early in the first quarter but Tyson McLennan's first AFL goal evened up the score soon after, but Dubbo took a narrow lead into the first break.
The Swamp/Tigers kicked six goals and five behinds and kept Dubbo scoreless throughout the second and third terms to lead by thirty eight points at three quarter time.
Dubbo rallied in the final quarter and kicked two early goals to close the gap and but again Orange/Forbes were able to respond and kicked the final two goals to win by thirty nine points. Final score was Orange/Forbes 10.9 (69) to Dubbo's 5.0 (30).
As was the case in the under 14's match this game was very engrossing and the margin did not reflect the intensity of the game with both teams giving it everything.
Tyson McLennan was awarded best on ground (BOG) for the under 12's, while Will Northey, in only his second game, played strongly in defence, Max Ridge was dominant in the ruck and Romulus Milsom again played well and but for the bounce of the ball would have kicked his first AFL goal.
In the under 14's Jackson Beaudin made it a dominant day for the FJAFL also being named BOG, while Zain Clark put in his best performance of the year in defence and was instrumental in their win.
In other games the Orange Youth Girls took out Dubbo 14.4 (88) to 2.2 (14), while in the under 17's Orange/Forbes won 9.10 (64) to 0.2 (2).
Next week Orange/Forbes take on the Giants in Bathurst, the AFL Central West competition will then take a break until July 24, for representative football and school holidays.
The season will resume on July 24 when Orange/Forbes take on Dubbo in Forbes at Gaggin Oval. This will be the first competition game of AFL to be held in Forbes since 1986.
Attached are pics of our best on ground winners from the season so far, Max Ridge, Jackson Beaudin and Tyson McLennan, all pictured with Alex Misom FJAFL President and coach.
Again many thanks for your continued support.
