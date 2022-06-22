Grazing Down the Lachlan to make return this September

Beneath the gum trees, alongside a tranquil river - the scene is set for an epic long lunch embedded in nature.
Celebrating its fourth year in 2022, Grazing Down the Lachlan returns to the banks of the Lachlan River in Forbes on Saturday 17 September 2022.
Advertisement
Chair of the Grazing Down the Lachlan committee, Wendy Muffet, said the team was delighted to be bringing this unique foodie adventure back after the challenge of the past two years.
"We've spent the last two years working behind the scenes to make our multi-award- winning event even more exciting, with a full line up of events and activities celebrating and showcasing the region's food, entertainment, art, culture and history," she said.
The epic long lunch celebrates produce native to the Central West NSW region, prepared by local restaurateurs and caterers under the guidance of Creative Director O Tama Carey of Darlinghurst's hatted Lankan Filling Station.
While the set menu is kept secret until the day, O Tama will draw upon local history during the gold rush era for inspiration for this year's menu.
"During the gold rushes of 1850s and 60s, thousands of Chinese-born people migrated to the region," O Tama said.
"With them, they brought their cuisine.
"The dishes will incorporate ideas of Chinese dishes found in regional restaurants of Australia with touches of native ingredients and flavours.
"As we have done in previous years, our ingredients and produce will be sourced locally."
Tickets $180 with general release opening 6pm Thursday, July 8. Friends of Grazing have the opportunity to purchase tickets from Sunday, June 26.
The event continues to grow to bring visitors to Forbes for the whole weekend.
Sundowners by the Lake will be held on Friday 16 September 2022 at Lions Park from 6pm until 10pm.
Hear from Grazing's Creative Director and renowned Sydney chef, O Tama Carey before the live acoustic music kicks in as the sun sets over Lake Forbes. Featuring the soulful sounds of Lueth Ajak.
Bring a picnic rug, a few mates and grab yourself a bite to eat from one of the pop-up vendors. Sundowners is a BYO event.
Tickets $15.
The Amazing Grazing Breakfast rounds out the Grazing weekend on Sunday from 8am until 11am at Lions Park.
Grab a coffee and some breakkie from one of the pop-up vendors and pull up a seat alongside your fellow Grazers. Entry is free.
Advertisement
The Amazing Grazing Breakfast is proudly supported by the Forbes Business Chamber and Forbes Shire Council.
Of course, a visit to Forbes would not be complete without taking an adventure 'down the Lachlan' to discover this permanent, inland sculpture trail.
Cenwestours Forbes is running four-hour guided bus tours of the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail on Friday and Sunday.
Bookings essential. To book your seat, contact Mel on 0439 520 087.
Prefer a self-guided adventure? Head to the Sculpture Down the Lachlan website to navigate the trail, www.sculpturedownthelachlan.com
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.