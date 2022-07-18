Faces of business in Forbes: Meet Carmen Duffy

You may have gotten a new suit or the latest piece of workwear from her, but how well do you know Carmen Duffy from Gunn's Menswear?
As part of the Forbes Advocate's ongoing series looking at some of the faces of business in Forbes, we spoke with Carmen Duffy.
Here's what we learned.
Describe the business/industry you are in.
We are a retail menswear store. We have everything from kids wear to men's wear including casual wear, work wear, school wear and formal wear. We also do onsite embroidery and vinyl heat pressing. We do a lot of business orders from local businesses where we can outfit their staff through our workwear ranges. We also do all their embroidery and decorations, help with their branding for their business in their uniforms. We have a lot of great brands in our casual wear, industry leading brands which have great reputations. Some of the brands Gunn's carry include Billabong Ripcurl, Industry, St Goliath, Gazman, Wanderer and many more.
How long have you been in business/worked in the industry?
We've been here since 1952, which the business was started by my grandfather Barry Gunn before being taken over by my father Greg Gunn. I did work here as a junior in my teenage years, before going off and doing other things and came back. Since I cam back, I've been here for 11 years. Since the business started it has changed a lot through that time though our values of excellent customer service and providing good opportunities for local development, through to basic school wear and clothing needs haven't change.
What inspired you to open your business/join your industry?
I really enjoy working in the family business and enjoy the flexibility working in a family business brings. Also feel like you're working towards something with your family, that's a nice feeling. I just enjoy being in Forbes and working in this community.
Who is someone you admire and why?
I admire my mum and dad for providing a great life for me as well as my dad because he's got a very good work ethic and he's worked really hard to make this business what it is. I also admire my nan for raising a big and amazing family.
What did you want to be when you grew up and what did you do before starting in Gunn's Menswear?
I never knew what I wanted to be. I did have a stint in sports management for a while there, which is what I did before I came back to Forbes. I went away to uni for a year and decided that wasn't for me so I then went and did a course in Sydney and then I worked in a player management company for five years before I then came back to Forbes. I worked at Frank Spice for a year. Then I had my first child and after maternity leave I came to Gunn's Menswear because there was an opportunity for me to be here.
What advice do you have for other locals?
I guess in business you've just got to give it a go, find something the town needs and go for it. For locals, is to support the businesses we have. We have got such an amazing business community and such amazing stores with great product that there's not much you can't find locally if you have a look. Look local before you look elsewhere because you'll be surprised what you can find.
Do you have any future plans for your business/industry?
We just want to keep going and providing good service to our customers. We're always looking for opportunities to service businesses with their uniforms as well. We're just going to keep on keeping on and do our best to provide what the community are looking for in men's retail
Who is your biggest supporter?
I'd say our staff are our biggest supporters. Without our amazing staff we can't function, we can't succeed as a business because their hard work and effort is what keeps our business going. Some of our other biggest supporters are the local community who are our regular customers and trust us to provide their workwear and uniforms.
Do you have any thoughts on what could help local businesses/industries?
I'd say just back yourself and even look for opportunities where you can also work with other businesses and cover community events and put yourself out there.
What are your hobbies, interests or sports?
Most of my outside of work things revolve around my family and the activities and sports my children do. I like to relax and hang out with my friends when I do get the chance.
