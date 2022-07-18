Faces of business in Forbes: Meet Carmen Duffy

I never knew what I wanted to be. I did have a stint in sports management for a while there, which is what I did before I came back to Forbes. I went away to uni for a year and decided that wasn't for me so I then went and did a course in Sydney and then I worked in a player management company for five years before I then came back to Forbes. I worked at Frank Spice for a year. Then I had my first child and after maternity leave I came to Gunn's Menswear because there was an opportunity for me to be here.