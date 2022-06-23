One more week to use Dine and Discover vouchers

Have you spent your Dine and Discover vouchers with local business?
The June 30 deadline is just around the corner.
Upper House MP Sam Farraway said the program has been a game changer for local businesses and families, representing over $485 million invested across NSW.
"These vouchers have been an overwhelming success," he said.
"During a period of instability, they boosted household budgets and ensured that more customers got through the doors of local businesses.
"Around 5.4 million customers registered for the program, receiving three $25 Dine and three $25 Discover vouchers, both of which went to supporting the businesses which were hit hard by the pandemic."
Mr Farraway is reminding people to check their Service NSW app to see if they have any remaining vouchers - and spend them in local business now.
Locally, you can use Dine and Discover vouchers at Club Forbes, the Post Office Hotel and the Forbes Golf and Sportsman's Hotel.
You can also use your Dine vouchers at our local Chinese restaurants, clubs, pubs, and fast food outlets.
After June 30, Dine & Discover Vouchers will move to the expired tab of the vouchers section in the Service NSW app but Discover NSW registered business can still accept Parents NSW Vouchers until 9 October 2022.
Businesses with questions about the end of the program are encouraged to speak with their dedicated business concierge, call 13 77 88 or visit the Service NSW website.
Customers needing more information can visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/dine-discover-nsw
