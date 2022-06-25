When Trundle are looking for a match-winner, the man they usually look to is Woodbridge Cup royalty in Adam Hall.
Well, maybe there's a new king in town, as hooker Connor Farrar proved the match-winner for the Boomers in their 27-26 win over Orange United Warriors at Wade Park.
After a Jake Kelly penalty goal locked up the scores with 90 seconds remaining, the Warriors looked like they'd have the final weight of possession.
However, a one-on-one strip off the kick off put Trundle in the box seat.
On the second tackle, the ball went to Adam Hall, right in front of the posts.
The Warriors were determined though, charging the ball down.
Trundle would hold possession as Hall pointed his men around with attack going to the right.
One final hit-up ended up left to the posts and Hall was in position.
But beware the crafty Farrar who, from dummy half, with four seconds on the clock, took the ball and slotted a sensational field goal to seal victory.
After the first failed attempt, the hooker believed it was up to him.
"I just thought there's no other option really, it was just a spur of the moment thing," he said.
Trundle were off to a phenomenal start, heading out to a 12-0 lead in seven minutes with tries to Ryan Porter and Hall.
Kyran Ah-See put the Warriors on the board in the 24th minute with a scoot from dummy half.
The score looked like it'd be 12-6 at half-time before Hall, 10 metres out, ran from hooker to put his side ahead 16-6.
Trundle came out of the sheds with momentum and looked like they'd run away with the game thanks to Luke Hoey and Will Nixon tries not long after half-time.
However, beware the determined Warriors because the fightback was on as Kaleb Jawai scored with 20 minutes remaining.
Warriors half/hooker Matty Fuller would be next to go over after dummying and running 20 metres out to make it 24-18.
A late shot with ten minutes remaining, would allow Trundle to go up 26-18 and the game looked sealed.
However, Fuller was a determined man, chipping on the halfway line for winger Ben French who found Kyran Ah-See in support.
At 26-24 with minutes left, a spear tackle in front of the posts allowed captain-coach Kelly to tie it up.
However, the smarts of Farrar was too much as his field goal allowed Trundle to travel back home with one its most memorable victories of the season.
"They were aggressive, we were down a man, they had plenty of boys and (both sides) played awesome," Farrar said.
"Determination (got us over the line), the grit we had was outstanding, we had a few new boys and that helped a lot.
"It was just an awesome effort from the boys."
Trundle Boomers 27 (Adam Hall 2, Ryan Porter, Luke Hoey, Will Nixon tries; Mitch Wright 3 conversions; Connor Farrar field goal) defeated Orange United Warriors 26 (Kyran Ah-See 2, Matty Fuller, Kaleb Jawai tries; Jake Kelly 4 conversions, Kelly penalty goal)
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
