Forbes Advocate
Photos

Bathurst Panthers go down 40-24 to Forbes Magpies at Carrington Park in Peter McDonald Premiership

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 25 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN a matchup between two of the Peter McDonald Premiership's most electric offences on Saturday it was the Forbes Magpies who had that extra bit of zap compared to hosts Bathurst Panthers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.