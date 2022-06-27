Sallaway and Hanrahan fire in awesome weekend golf foursomes

The weekend weather forecast bode well for the golfers. Some of the early starters had to contend with very cold conditions but the sunshine soon gave everybody a good feeling.
Saturday's golf was the Mens Foursomes Stroke and Handicap Championships, sponsored by FINDEX (Forbes), and played over 36 holes or two days.
Advertisement
The Ladies also played their Foursomes, but it was 27 holes on one day. The men's field was quite low at 40 players while Sunday's field had the usual drop in numbers, this time to 26 players. Some of those with poor scores on Saturday returned on Sunday.
The Scratch Championship was won by a pairing in awesome form. Shane Sallaway and Caleb Hanrahan managed a scratch score of 66-79/145. This was 12 shots better than last year's winners and comes very close to a record score.
They started Saturday well with a birdie on the 1st hole and followed that with five birdies to finish the front-9. Their back-9 was mediocre by comparison with a par score. Their Sunday score started badly with a double-bogey on the 1st hole but they re-grouped to finish well.
Scratch Runners-up were the pairing of John Betland and Stuart French. Their score of 80-77/157 matched the winning score from last year made by John and his then partner Andrew Dukes. Birdies were elusive for this pair, managing to score only two for the Saturday play. They did slightly better on Sunday, and even had the same back-9 score on each day.
The Handicap Championship went to Ted Morgan and Matt Duff, who finished with a nett 134 off an 18 Handicap. Their play was steady on both days, and in which they combined well to minimise errors. Their scores of 85 and 86 were a testament to how well they combined.
The Handicap Runners-up were Shane Sallaway and Caleb Hanrahan. They had a 13 shot swing between their Saturday and Sunday scores, and thought they had blown their chance with a finishing 79. But it was enough to finish comfortably ahead of Nick Ryan and Jack Dobell who enjoyed a much better handicap.
There were daily comps on each day, with some interesting results. The Day 1 comp was dominated by Shane and Caleb with their scratch score of 66 taking the day's scratch prize, and their nett score of 66, off a zero handicap, only just snuck in ahead of Ted Morgan/Matt Duff for the Handicap prize. The Day's scratch runners-up were John Betland and Stuart French on 80, and that by count back.
The Day 2 comp saw Peter Dawson/Andrew Dukes take the Scratch result with 76, one ahead of John Betland/Stuart French on 77. The Handicap prize went to Ted Morgan/Matt Duff with nett 67.5, well ahead of Dawson/Dukes on 72.5 nett.
On Day 1 the ball sweep went to 74 nett, and on Day 2 it went to 75 1/2 nett, reflecting the difficulty in scoring overall.
NTP's were held on both days and went to: Saturday: 9th - Barry Parker, 18th - Fons Melisi; Sunday - 9th - John Betland, 18th - Ted Morgan. The 9th pin must have been easy because those were the only ones that were converted into a '2'. Across both days there were only five 2's scored, perhaps a testament to the pressure on each player as they try to convert their partner's good shot. There were none on the 3rd or 18th holes, which again reflects the pressure involved.
The 3rd Hole Pro Shop Super-Pin was spectacular on Saturday. Sarah Black managed a 'Hole-in-One' with a shot that 'looked pure all the way'. Her playing partner, Colleen Venables, showed enough excitement for the whole group. Sarah played midway in the field so those coming after her had no show of snaring the super-pin, unless they also plopped their tee shot into the hole. The Day 2 Super-pin is listed as 'unknown' at present.
The Ladies Championship results were:
This event format requires a good combination within the pairings where, unlike in the 4BBB where each partner plays their own ball, the play is made by alternate stokes using the same ball. Additionally, alternate tee shots are played so a pairing cannot rely on just one good hitter through the day.
This true reliance on each other means that tension is built up through a number of avenues. One is that one player when following the good shot of his partner, does not want to 'stuff up' his shot. Another avenue is where one player has hit a bad shot, thus putting pressure on their partner to either recover well or to play a miracle shot. It is easily said that the smoother path is down the fairway, but in some cases not easily followed.
If both players are 'keyed in' then they can score well, as displayed by the awesome scoring by Shane and Caleb. But if things go wrong then they can go horribly wrong.
The former scenario usually results in pars, or one-overs that benefit from their handicap. The later scenario may explain why high scores on individual holes occur. A '9' on the 7th hole usually means both of the pair have put the ball OB, or found a tree. Ask Nick Ryan about that one. An '8' or worse on the 15th usually means a water ball. Ask Bruce Chandler about that one.
Advertisement
Both those holes feature highly in the 'Disaster holes' listing. Most disasters occurred during Saturday's play, with over 20 recorded on the cards and a high number of 8's and 9's among those. However, Sunday only had four 8's and two 9's across the whole day. The '9' scored by the two Neils (Duncan and McMillan) on the 9th on Sunday will require a two page summary to explain, but it was one strong-willed effort to complete the hole.
There was no Sunday Stableford Medley due to insufficient numbers, probably caused by the men playing their second round and the Ladies being 'golfed-out' from the previous day.
Here is the news: The Membership Renewals have been flowing in, but if you have not yet paid up you are reminded that you are not eligible to win any events unless you are financial.
And if you want to 'pay on the day' please get to the Pro Shop early so that you allow plenty of time for the Pro Shop staff to process your payment without interfering with other players on the day.
And a reminder to fill divot holes on the fairway and repair pitch marks on the green. With this colder weather there is very little grass growth to cover over any blemishes, so please do the right thing.
The middle winter months are relatively quiet with a couple of LVDGA events and a couple of Opens scheduled. When more details become available the notices will go onto the Notice board.
Advertisement
There are some programme changes, namely:
It is crystal ball time: This weekend sees the July Monthly Medal, sponsored by Walkers Ag-n-Vet. This will seem an 'easy' day after the last two weekends of Championship events. Sunday has a Stableford Medley.
Local golfer John Pearce made a welcome return to the winner's stall at last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes.
The left-hander proved too good for the field of 35 when he posted a very handy 38 points for the 18 holes.
Pearce had a two-point buffer from another Parkes player Graham Cooke who finished on 36 points. Andrew Grierson was best of the Forbes players with 35 points.
Advertisement
In the twin-towns shield Parkes won the day 220 points to Forbes' 196. Parkes' Phil Bishop and Gordon Christie won the A and B grade nearest-to-pins on the fourth hole while brothers and playing partners Alf (Forbes) and John (Parkes) Davies tee shots were only centimetres apart to claim the 11th hole prizes.
Rick Glover from Parkes won the encouragement award.Ball sweep winners Tony Hendry, Ian Hendry, John Fowler, John Dwyer and Nym Dziuba from Parkes and Steve Edwards, Barry Shine, Ken Sanderson and Alan Rees (Forbes).
Lachlan Valley Association veteran golfers converge on Grenfell today for the monthly 18 hole competition.
Last week in the Tuesday social 12 hole competition organiser Geoff Drane welcomed Duncan Sharpe, Graham West and Mike Sutcliffe for a hit which was also enjoyed by the other 17 players nominated.
Winner was Ken Sanderson who did the almost impossible due to mid-week handicapping winning back to back with a score of 28 points on a count-back from Barry Shine.
All are invited to play any Tuesday, just be at the Pro Shop from 9am and game is guaranteed.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.